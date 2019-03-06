Even 14 years after its final episode aired, Friends has managed to retain its place in popular culture, with fans still regularly quoting famous lines from the American TV show.

Even the stars of the show cannot seem to help but reference it in their daily life from time to time, feeding fans’ nostalgia. Courteney Cox, who played Monica Geller on the show, recently recreated one of the show’s most memorable scenes while moving furniture in her apartment.

Cox shared a video on Instagram of people hauling a large desk as she encouraged them by yelling “pivot” repeatedly, just like Ross, her character’s brother on the show, did. “Just another Friday night #pivot,” she wrote in the caption.

Here is the original scene from the season five episode, The One With the Cop, which ends with the sofa getting torn in half.