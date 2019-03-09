Caught on camera: @KDVR viewer captured this video of an #avalanche near I-70 today in Ten Mile Canyon between Frisco and Copper Mountain. #CoWX #KDVR pic.twitter.com/eL6uIwB4c3 — Jeremy Hubbard (@JeremyHubbard) March 3, 2019

Motorists on a highway in the state of Colorado in the United States managed a lucky escape after they found themselves on a collision course with a massive avalanche.

The drivers were making their way down Interstate-70 in Ten Mile Canyon near Copper Mountain, when it was engulfed by the avalanche . Some of them managed to capture the moment on their cameras and the dash cams that were in the cars. No injuries were reported in the incident.

The avalanche, which occurred on Sunday afternoon, was followed by a second one in the evening, The Washington Post reported. Department of Transportation spokeswoman Amy Ford said the second avalanche caused a short road closure while crews cleared up the debris.

While avalanches were not uncommon during winter in Colorado, Ford said it was the first time that particular road had experienced one.