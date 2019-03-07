Trump just called Apple CEO Tim Cook “Tim Apple” pic.twitter.com/gTHHtjWvc9 — Sean O'Kane (@sokane1) March 6, 2019

US President Donald Trump has bragged about having “one of the greatest memories of all time”. And yet, he seems to have a lot of trouble remembering people’s names. On Wednesday, he added another name to the long list of people whose names he has botched up while speaking in public.

Trump referred to Apple CEO Tim Cook as “Tim Apple” while sitting next to him at a conference in the White House. Cook’s name tag was placed in front of him on the table. The president was addressing the inaugural meeting of the American Workforce Policy Advisory Board, where he encouraged leaders of industries to reinvest in America.

The goof-up unleashed a plethora of memes on with social media users coming up with their own incorrect names of other companies’ CEOs and historical figures.

Tim Apple is an American icon just like the famous innovators Thomas Lightbulb and Henry Car — Scott (@wskinne3) March 6, 2019

Here are some other historic figures similar to Tim Apple pic.twitter.com/9Ya6U1uX76 — Jack Fink (@Mrjackfink) March 7, 2019

Tim Apple, the son of Apple founder Steve Apple https://t.co/ik7owDHRvq — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) March 6, 2019

"Please, Tim Apple is my work name. Call me Mr. iPhone." https://t.co/8xcbH8p9cy — Travon Free (@Travon) March 7, 2019

tim apple, whose colleagues include john reddit and bill pornhub — muna (@Muna_Mire) March 6, 2019

Tim Apple with President Orange

🍏🍊 pic.twitter.com/1cI1QkA0an — suppelsa (@suppeIsa) March 7, 2019

tim apple



jonny sun



i am ceo of the sun — jonny sun (@jonnysun) March 7, 2019

If you want a rundown of all the previous times Trump has gotten a name wrong in the past, here is a helpful video put together by The Daily Show.