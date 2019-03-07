Watch: Donald Trump calls Apple CEO ‘Tim Apple' instead of Tim Cook
Needless to say, social media users did not hold back in the slightest while making fun of the faux pas.
US President Donald Trump has bragged about having “one of the greatest memories of all time”. And yet, he seems to have a lot of trouble remembering people’s names. On Wednesday, he added another name to the long list of people whose names he has botched up while speaking in public.
Trump referred to Apple CEO Tim Cook as “Tim Apple” while sitting next to him at a conference in the White House. Cook’s name tag was placed in front of him on the table. The president was addressing the inaugural meeting of the American Workforce Policy Advisory Board, where he encouraged leaders of industries to reinvest in America.
The goof-up unleashed a plethora of memes on with social media users coming up with their own incorrect names of other companies’ CEOs and historical figures.
If you want a rundown of all the previous times Trump has gotten a name wrong in the past, here is a helpful video put together by The Daily Show.