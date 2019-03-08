Did you know it doesn’t matter how you throw your vans they will land facing up pic.twitter.com/nKVJCncW4H — lana m!sses tøp (@Ibelievthehype) March 2, 2019

It all started when a Twitter user floated a simple hypothesis about their sneakers.

A user with the handle @Ibelievthehype noticed that her Vans shoes always landed upright after she tossed them across the room. She shared a video of a pair of shoes being flung in the air and landing sole-side down.

The video went viral and soon the internet was flooded with others chucking their Vans shoes across floors with the hashtag #VansChallenge. And just like that, another internet challenge was born.

I learned today that no matter how you throw your vans they always land right side up... pic.twitter.com/1um0UXpbxW — Bryce🧼 (@BryceMckenney1) March 3, 2019

this vans landing right side up shit scary true lmao thought it i caught it lacking until the end pic.twitter.com/P115SMarhR — roman /// (@rxmsta) March 4, 2019

Decided to do that vans thing when you throw them and they always land up and I’m pretty shocked 😅 pic.twitter.com/kVQBAi1kxT — Joana (@jo_villarreal16) March 4, 2019

my fellow locals, today will be national vans day where we all throw vans to admire how they land 🥵 pic.twitter.com/YqhuiLUv3P — danian. (@danianboy619) March 4, 2019

It did not stop there. When their Vans shoes failed them, some people used the same method to find out that the shape of their Crocs footwear means they too land face up. These videos are now being shared with the #CrocsChallenge.

It just so happens that crocs ALSO land face up no matter how you throw them pic.twitter.com/tMz487VdeV — chantelatubbs (@chantelatubbs) March 5, 2019

I'll see your vans and raise you crocs pic.twitter.com/du9W6d7d68 — Dak (@RidiculousDak) March 5, 2019

lemme find out crocs always land too #CrocsChallenge 😂👀 pic.twitter.com/ioAZT8n7Ma — adrizzle (@burgersb4hoes) March 5, 2019

Not everyone had the same results, however, showing that it’s not exactly a precise scientific fact.