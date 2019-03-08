WATCH #HAPPY #reunion How a 9 week old #leopard cub tht got separated frm its mommy was reunited in a successful operation by a team headed by Vet Dr Ajay Deshmukh from @WildlifeSOS & @MahaForest near Nagapur village located in #Pune district of #Maharashtra #conservation @dna pic.twitter.com/MQFpT9ViL6 — Virat A Singh (@singhvirat246) March 6, 2019

In a heartwarming video that is being shared widely on social media, a nine-week-old leopard cub was reunited with its mother in an operation spearheaded by Wildlife SOS and the Maharashtra Forest Department.

The cub was found in a sugarcane field on the outskirts of Nagapur village in Maharashtra’s Pune district. After a medical examination to ensure that the cub was healthy enough to be released, it was put in a crate close to where it was found. A remote-controlled camera trap installed at the site recorded the mother approaching the cub after several hours of waiting.

This was Wildlife SOS’s 52nd rescue and reunion operation, the Times of India reported. Wildlife SOS is a conservation non-profit, established with the aim of “rescuing and rehabilitating wildlife in distress in India”.