Watch: A nine-week-old leopard cub is reunited with its mother in Maharashtra
The cub was found in a sugarcane field on the outskirts of Nagapur village in Maharashtra.
In a heartwarming video that is being shared widely on social media, a nine-week-old leopard cub was reunited with its mother in an operation spearheaded by Wildlife SOS and the Maharashtra Forest Department.
The cub was found in a sugarcane field on the outskirts of Nagapur village in Maharashtra’s Pune district. After a medical examination to ensure that the cub was healthy enough to be released, it was put in a crate close to where it was found. A remote-controlled camera trap installed at the site recorded the mother approaching the cub after several hours of waiting.
This was Wildlife SOS’s 52nd rescue and reunion operation, the Times of India reported. Wildlife SOS is a conservation non-profit, established with the aim of “rescuing and rehabilitating wildlife in distress in India”.