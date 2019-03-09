A video of a small bird getting sucked into an artificial drain has the internet speculating about its final fate.

Tori Junes Fowler posted the video on Facebook, in which a duck can be seen being swallowed by 200-feet deep drain, locally called a “glory hole”, at a reservoir in California. It is designed to capture excess water at Lake Berryessa reservoir in Napa County of California, The Independent reported. The video was filmed by Rick Fowler, the lake’s water resources manager.

While some experts stated that the duck could not have survived after falling 200 feet, Rick Fowler claimed that he saw the bird escape. He said that he “ran over to the edge of the dam where the Glory Hole deposits the excess water and saw the bird fly away”.