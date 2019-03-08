Gzb: In a case of road rage, a 23-year-old Delhi resident dragged a cab driver on his car’s bonnet for around one and a half kilometres in Indirapuram’s Kanawani area on Wednesday morning. The youth was trying to flee the spot after hitting and damaging the cab driver’s vehicle pic.twitter.com/ktnTfiIi2M — aditya dev (@adityadevTOI) March 7, 2019

In a case of road rage that was caught on camera, a 23-year-old resident of Delhi was seen driving his car in Ghaziabad with a man hanging on to the bonnet of his vehicle. The incident took place on Wednesday morning.

The man behind the wheel has been identified as Rohan Mittal, a resident of Delhi’s Vivek Vihar, The Times of India reported. Mittal allegedly hit cab driver Veerbhan Singh’s car and attempted to flee when Singh tried to stop him. Mittal, however, did not slow his vehicle and hit Singh, who fell on to the car’s bonnet.

Mittal drove around for around 1.5 km with him on the bonnet, before coming to a halt, according to the Times of India report. He has been booked under IPC sections 279 (rash driving), 307 (attempt to murder), and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) by the Indirapuram police.