Watch: Delhi resident drives car with man on bonnet for over a kilometre in road rage case
The 23-year-old man has been booked for rash driving and attempt to murder.
In a case of road rage that was caught on camera, a 23-year-old resident of Delhi was seen driving his car in Ghaziabad with a man hanging on to the bonnet of his vehicle. The incident took place on Wednesday morning.
The man behind the wheel has been identified as Rohan Mittal, a resident of Delhi’s Vivek Vihar, The Times of India reported. Mittal allegedly hit cab driver Veerbhan Singh’s car and attempted to flee when Singh tried to stop him. Mittal, however, did not slow his vehicle and hit Singh, who fell on to the car’s bonnet.
Mittal drove around for around 1.5 km with him on the bonnet, before coming to a halt, according to the Times of India report. He has been booked under IPC sections 279 (rash driving), 307 (attempt to murder), and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) by the Indirapuram police.