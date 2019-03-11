Play

At 116 years and 66 days as of March 9, 2019, Japan’s Kane Tanaka has become the world’s oldest living person. She was presented with her Guinness World Record certificate during a ceremony at her home (video above).

Tanaka lives in the Fukuoka Prefecture of Japan. According to the official website of the Guinness World Records, she was confirmed as the oldest living person on January 30, 2019, when she was 116 years and 28 days old. She was reportedly presented with a box of chocolates at the ceremony which “she immediately opened and started eating”. Tanaka has undergone multiple surgeries, including one for colorectal cancer, and now lives in a rest home in Fukuoka.

Kane Tanaka is six years younger than Jeanne Louise Calment of France, who holds the record for the oldest person ever. Calment was 122 years and 164 days old when she died in France on August 4, 1997.