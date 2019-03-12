Wait, what? The whole time? The whole time!? THE WHOLE TIME! pic.twitter.com/TO9u6M6pOO — Dennis Naghizadeh (@DenzBenzi) March 8, 2019

Pineapples are delicious. But let’s face it – the process of cutting them into ready-to-eat slices sometimes seems like more effort than it’s worth.

Now, however, a new video on the internet will probably make us question whether we have been eating it wrong all this while. TikTok user @dillonroberts22 posted a video in which, baffling viewers, someone succeeded simply in pulling out chunks of the fruit with not a knife in sight.

The reactions were emotional, to say the least.

Some viewers tried out the new method for themselves – with varying degrees of success.

Who knew pineapple could do this😍🤯 pic.twitter.com/huFrlOigS6 — Alana Lominick (@LominickAlana) March 10, 2019

A few people pointed out that the pineapple had to be very ripe for this technique to be applied. An article on WebMD points out that the anatomy of a pineapple is actually several “fruitlets” joined around the core, which would explain why pieces can be pulled out.