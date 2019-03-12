Watch: This viral video has people questioning if they have been eating pineapple wrong all along
Spoiler alert: You don’t need a knife after all.
Pineapples are delicious. But let’s face it – the process of cutting them into ready-to-eat slices sometimes seems like more effort than it’s worth.
Now, however, a new video on the internet will probably make us question whether we have been eating it wrong all this while. TikTok user @dillonroberts22 posted a video in which, baffling viewers, someone succeeded simply in pulling out chunks of the fruit with not a knife in sight.
The reactions were emotional, to say the least.
Some viewers tried out the new method for themselves – with varying degrees of success.
A few people pointed out that the pineapple had to be very ripe for this technique to be applied. An article on WebMD points out that the anatomy of a pineapple is actually several “fruitlets” joined around the core, which would explain why pieces can be pulled out.