With the 2019 General Elections only a few weeks away, the list of candidates being fielded by political parties is of great interest. Comedian Kunal Kamra had his own suggestions for who should be in the running to become India’s next prime minister. The frontrunners on his list are corporate giants like Mukesh Ambani and Ratan Tata.

In a new stand-up routine, Kamra joked that at least the industrialists would be focused on vikaas (development) instead of communal politics and came up with slogans that could be a part of their campaign speeches (Not “Mandir wahi banayenge”). He followed it up with a scathing indictment of “bhakts”, drawing on his own experience of being threatened by one of them.