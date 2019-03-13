Play

The UAE-based music composer and producer Jasim has collaborated with singer Benny Dayal for his new song titled Chacha Naach. The song aptly features Sanjeev Shrivastva aka “Dancing Uncle”.

Shrivastva gained popularity in 2018 when a video of him dancing at his brother-in-law’s wedding in Gwalior went viral. It will not be an understatement to say that the video changed Shrivastva’s life drastically. He was appointed brand ambassador of the Vidisha Municipal Corporation, and even got to meet his idol – Bollywood actor Govinda.

In the new music video, Jasim and Benny Dayal dance alongside Shrivastva, who was reportedly an aspiring dancer when he was younger and has been doing dance shows since 1982.