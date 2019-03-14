https://www.facebook.com/latelateshowcbs/videos/394759134659766/

Being a world famous footballer does not make you immune to being the subject of jokes. David Beckham had to learn this the hard way when he was the subject of a hilarious prank, that was months in the doing.

The former England captain showed up for an unveiling of his statue at LA Galaxy in Los Angeles. Little did he know that his long-time friend and host of the Late Late Show James Corden had switched the statue with a fake one which did not resemble the footballer in some significant ways.

Corden installed cameras to capture his reaction on seeing the statue for the first time. It was obvious that Beckham was trying to hide his shock and disappointment as soon as the curtain dropped.

Eventuallty Corden revealed that the entire thing was a prank, much to Beckham’s relief but not before laughing heartily while watching the entire prank unfold on a screen.