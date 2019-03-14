#WATCH India successfully carried out third trial of Pinaka guided missile at Pokharan (Rajasthan) today. Two trials were conducted yesterday. pic.twitter.com/1glOwNYA1e — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2019

India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation successfully carried out trials of the Pinaka rocket system at the Pokhran range in Rajasthan.

Two trials were carried out on March 11, followed by one the next day. “All the three trials met mission objectives,” the Ministry of Defence said, according to NDTV. The multi-barrel rocket launcher is indigenously produced and developed by the DRDO for the Indian Army. It has a range of around 40 km and is equipped with an advanced navigation system. A video of the third trial being conducted was posted by ANI.

“The consecutive successful missions of guided Pinaka, proves the efficacy, reliability and high precision capabilities of the weapon system,” the defence ministry said.