Play

In a strange competition that has been held in Oulu, Finland since 2014, people are required to pitch their business ideas to probable investors while standing in an ice hole. Called the Polar Bear Pitching competition, winners of the competition receive a prize of €10,000.

Participants in the Polar Bear Pitching competition stand in a “hole cut through the ice in the frozen Baltic Sea” and present their schemes. The competition is based on the Finnish concept of finding your Sisu, which translates to “something you didn’t know you had until you were pushed to the limit”.

There is no time limit for each pitch, the only condition being that the presenter must be submerged in the ice-cold water all the while.