Watch: Scenes from the Nebraska floods, the worst in 50 years, after being hit by a 'bomb cyclone’
Even cattle had to be dug out of the snow that followed.
In the aftermath of the “bomb cyclone” that hit Colorado and the Rocky Mountains in the United States on March 13, parts of the state of Nebraska and central plains of the United States are facing the worst flooding they have seen in the past fifty years. The rivers Missouri and Platte are flooded. According to Reuters, two people were killed in Nebraska. Western Iowa was equally affected by the unprecedented floods that followed the “bomb cyclone”.
The late-winter “bomb cyclone” has caused severe devastation in the area. A “bomb cyclone” is a winter hurricane that forms when the barometric pressure drops 24 millibars in 24 hours. The storm in Colorado dropped 33 millibars since Tuesday morning.
Omaha.com reported that an American Red Cross centre in Nebraska’s Fremont sheltered nearly 1,100 people on Saturday. Rescue and evacuation efforts are on in the affected areas.