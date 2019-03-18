New York-based Juan Pa had a cat and two dogs as visitors and decided to take short videos of them to post them on Twitter, which resulted in a highly-successful twitter thread.

It all started when Pa saw two dogs and a cat “knock” on the door of his flat. He stepped out and tried to entertain the animals when the cat slipped inside somehow. According to Pa’s tweet, the animals came from the flat above his.

Despite his efforts to take the dogs back upstairs and return them to their rightful home, they made their way to Pa’s door again. Apparently, the dogs were able to unlock the door of their own flat!

yeah this cat is settling the fuck in help pic.twitter.com/2p0e7FDxRu — JuanPa (@jpbrammer) March 16, 2019

ok I’m afraid of them getting out of the building so I’m just gonna chill with all parties involved until owners or building management shows up pic.twitter.com/kX2FmQOawG — JuanPa (@jpbrammer) March 16, 2019

Pa’s thread saw many highs and lows, like one of the dogs locking himself inside the apartment, and the cat befriending Pa and napping in his apartment. It also restored some faith in humanity when experienced dog owners offered to help and reached the site with toys, leashes, and food until the real owners of the pets arrived.

dogs have been briefly subdued by a second door now there’s just this one to deal with pic.twitter.com/RtelWs3GfR — JuanPa (@jpbrammer) March 16, 2019

extremely stressful update. one of the dogs who went back into his apartment.... locked the door behind him somehow so now there’s one dog in the hall, one in the apartment, and one cat in my apartment. I’m gonna take the German Shepherd in mine I guess!?? pic.twitter.com/MJuR5Oid7G — JuanPa (@jpbrammer) March 16, 2019

I really am kinda stressed bc I don’t want to do anything wrong by these animals! but at least one character in this messy cast is feeling pretty chill pic.twitter.com/461SZ9JEtQ — JuanPa (@jpbrammer) March 16, 2019