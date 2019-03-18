Your Morning Fix Your Morning Fix: Goa Chief Minister and former Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar dies at 63 Every morning, Scroll.in brings you the day’s most important stories to start you ahead. by Scroll Staff Published 2 hours ago Play Smitha Nair: Editor, Lead Writer and Narrator | Crystelle Rita Nunes, Anmol Kanojia, Sanjeev Nair: Video Editors and Animators | Shayonnita Mallik: Writer and Producer | Shibika Suresh: Producer | Sannuta Raghu: Executive Producer Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. New Zealand shooting Manohar Parrikar Narendra Modi Indo-Pak Nirav Modi Print