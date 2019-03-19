Bulgarian police used pepper spray against protesters in front of parliament, but didn't take the wind direction into account pic.twitter.com/B8b7uQyIEG — Jasper Neve (@JasperNeve) March 17, 2019

Some Bulgarian policemen were in for an unpleasant surprise when they accidentally sprayed themselves with pepper spray while trying to disperse a crowd.

According to Jasper Neve, who posted a video of the incident on Twitter, Bulgaria is a peaceful country that rarely sees protests and therefore, the police force may have been inexperienced in using the pepper spray. According to Mirror.co.uk, the mace was aimed at a group of people staging anti-government protests outside the Bulgarian Parliament in country’s capital Sofia.

The police personnel did not take into account the direction of the wind and as a result, the spray flew into their own eyes.