Watch: Bulgarian police used pepper spray against protestors, with an unexpected result
The mace was aimed at a group of people staging anti-government protests outside the Bulgarian Parliament.
Some Bulgarian policemen were in for an unpleasant surprise when they accidentally sprayed themselves with pepper spray while trying to disperse a crowd.
According to Jasper Neve, who posted a video of the incident on Twitter, Bulgaria is a peaceful country that rarely sees protests and therefore, the police force may have been inexperienced in using the pepper spray. According to Mirror.co.uk, the mace was aimed at a group of people staging anti-government protests outside the Bulgarian Parliament in country’s capital Sofia.
The police personnel did not take into account the direction of the wind and as a result, the spray flew into their own eyes.