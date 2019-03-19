Play

The excuse “my dog ate my homework” is legendary, but what about “my god helped me with my homework?” We now have a video of one such dog, who turned into a homework supervisor for a young girl in China.

According to NewsFlare, the girl’s father, Xu, trained the pet to keep an eye on his daughter during her homework sessions because she is easily distracted by her smartphone. Xu, who lives in the Guiyang City in Guizhou Province, has raised the dog for more than two years.