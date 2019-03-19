4 innocent Sikh passengers kicked off a plane cos celebrity @jess_hilarious was uncomfortable with their APPEARANCE



What a shame Airline company acceded to her request!



Sikhs have been most helpful community in times of trouble yet they get such discrimination @SushmaSwaraj Ji pic.twitter.com/suGHcFo5MD — Manjinder S Sirsa (@mssirsa) March 18, 2019

Instagram comedian Jessica Moore, who also goes by the name Jess Hilarious, came under fire on social media after recently claiming that she felt “threatened” by four Sikh men boarding the same plane as her.

In a tweet with a video, which she deleted later, Moore was seen pointing at the men who were wearing turbans and boarding the plane. The video allegedly led to the men being removed from the plane, according to Newsweek, although the official reason was not clear.

She followed it up with a second video after the flight was temporarily evacuated, in which she justified the action, saying she had a right to feel threatened. In another video that came after she boarded the plane again, Moore said she was relieved that she could not see the men on the flight.

Delhi MLA Manjinder S Sirsa posted the collated video on Twitter and criticised her and the airline for the discrimination. Other users said her comments were inappropriate, especially in light of the Christchurch mosque bombings in New Zealand, in which Muslims were targeted.

@jess_hilarious you are racist af & sound so damn ignorant. The Sikh man was minding his business, is that what you felt THREATENED about?! #JessHilarious pic.twitter.com/b2DdZJYvU5 — s a r a (@sara_zfa) March 17, 2019

A day after Muslims were ambushed and murdered while praying (death toll now at 51), Jess Hilarious hops on Al Gore’s internet to brag about+defend getting 4 people with turbans kicked off a flight because she didn’t feel safe. — Candice Marie Benbow (@CandiceBenbow) March 17, 2019

Getting four Sikhs off a plane because she felt threatened shows the incredible stupidity of @jess_hilarious. The airline should have drop kicked her ass off the plane. https://t.co/Z7fySepfDn — rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) March 18, 2019

So while we mourn 50 Muslims who were gunned down in New Zealand and Muslims face Islamophobic harassment across the country on the streets and online, Jess Hilarious targets 4 Sikh men for wearing turbans and gets the removed from flight because she’s afraid of Muslims. — Margari Aziza (@Margari_Aziza) March 17, 2019

Moore later apologised for her comments on her Instagram Story, but said she had nothing to do with getting the men removed from the flight.

Jess Hilarious is blatantly ignorant lmao, first off those were Sikhs on the plane and besides, had they been Muslims why would you behave that way despite having Muslims in your family? 🤦🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/0GOMnSo8b7 — Too $hort (@sukhisofly) March 17, 2019

She also posted another video saying she would “apologise personally to them first, for my insensitive and ignorant behaviour.” Moore also said she will be donating $15,000 to the victims of the New Zealand tragedy.