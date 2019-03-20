Playing basketball has a lot to do with teamwork. A player on the Martin boys basketball team in West Virgina, USA gave a perfect example of this when he helped one of his teammates get the ball into the hoop.

In a video posted by Christina Weaver on Facebook, Greyson was seen helping Austin Jenkins, his nine-year-old teammate with cerebral palsy, score a basket. The young player, with the number 50 on his jersey, held Jenkins’s arms and helped him toss the ball through the hoop.

Weaver, who is Jenkins’ mother, told NowThis that it was a very emotional moment. “I didn’t know if I wanted to cry or smile,” she said, adding, “Austin makes me proud every day. I just want his coach Mike Newlon and his teammates to be recognised for what they have done for Austin.”