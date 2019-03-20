The town of Hillsbourogh is suing the owner of the #Flintstone house. 😮They want her to remove the massive dinosaur statues from her yard! 🦖 City officials say she doesn’t have a permit.



The San Francisco Bay Area in California is no stranger to unusual and, in some cases, over-the-top architecture homes and buildings. But one such building in a small town is apparently bothering other residents so much that they have filed a lawsuit against its owner, alleging it has become a public nuisance.

“Flintstone House” is an experimental house built in the 1970s that evokes The Flintstones, the popular show about a Stone Age family. Located in the town of Hillsborough, the house – with its dome like structure – has become a landmark for drivers passing by on the interstate.

According to The Guardian, residents had long opposed its aesthetics and the situation did not improve when Florence Fang, who bought it in 2017, added huge metal dinosaurs and a sign that said “Yabba-dabba-doo” (the catchphrase used by Fred, the patriarch in the show).

The neighbours, however, were not on board with the improvements and have filed a suit against Fang to force her to remove the landscaping. The suit also said she had not secured proper permits to make the changes.

A code enforcement panel had declared the renovations a public nuisance in October 2018 but Fang did not take them down. Fang’s grandson Sean told the Associated Press that his grandmother “will fight to save the Flintstone House.” He added, “I think the dinosaurs are beautiful. They make everyone smile and should stay.”