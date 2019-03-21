Play

International transport group Stagecoach is testing United Kingdom’s first driverless bus around a depot in Great Manchester.

According to a report published by Daily Mail, it is mandatory for drivers to be present on the trial buses as a precautionary measure. Plans to launch five autonomous buses between Edinburgh and Fife across the Forth Road Bridge Corridor in 2020 are in the pipeline, and the software used in the current trial is expected to form the basis of the project.

The driverless buses use a mix of radar systems, optical cameras, and ultrasound feedback to steer, while detecting and avoiding objects on the way.