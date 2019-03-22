Shashi Tharoor has proved time and again just how expansive his English vocabulary is. But apparently there are a few words that can stump even him.

On his show Patriot Act, comedian Hasan Minhaj interviewed Tharoor in a much talked-about episode on the upcoming Indian elections. As a fun aside, the host also listed a few words that are part of millennial vocabulary and asked Tharoor to explain what he thinks they mean.

Not entirely surprisingly, it turned out that Tharoor had no idea what words like “fleek” and “thicc” refer to. And he refused to accept “snacc” as a word at all.