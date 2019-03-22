NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh uses his first ever question in the House of Commons to ask about housing #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/RLWomF1aea — Mackenzie Gray (@Gray_Mackenzie) March 18, 2019

Indian-origin politician Jagmeet Singh made history in Canada by becoming the first non-white leader of the opposition in parliament. The leader of the New Democratic Party made an appearance in the House of Commons on Monday, sporting a yellow turban and to loud cheers from other members of the house.

Singh won the by-election in Burnaby South that was held after former NDP MP Kennedy Stewart left to run for mayor of Vancouver.

In the maiden speech of his new role, he talked about the shooting in New Zealand where two mosques in Christchurch were targeted and 50 people were killed. He followed it up with a question to Prime Minister Justin Tudeau about the housing situation in his constituency.

“I met a mom in Burnaby,” Singh said. “She bought a home, but cannot afford to live there anymore. Her daughter has a good job, but only gets by because she lives in the basement. Her son does not see a future. Like too many Canadians, he has lost all hope.”

“Will the government commit to building half a million new affordable homes?” he asked.