Girl rising, the global action campaign for the education of girls, has released a powerful short film featuring 17-year-old Nasro, who is of Somali descent and lives in Kenya’s Dadaab, one of the world’s largest refugee camps. The video was made in collaboration with the International Rescue Committee.

Written by poet laureate Warsan Shire, who was born to Somali parents in Kenya, the short film features the iconic line, “No one leaves home unless the home is the mouth of a shark.” The video is voiced by Tessa Thompson and Golden Globe winner David Oyelowo and is filmed on Nasro, showing fitting visuals from her life in the refugee camp. Titled Brave Girl Rising, it shows how Nasro is inspired by the magical dreams of her mother, and how she draws courage from them to aim for a better life.

The video focuses on the importance of educating girls and the many benefits associated with it – educated girls stay healthier, get married later, have fewer children, earn more, raise healthier families, and make sure their kids go to school. According to statistics quoted in the video, 68 million people across the world have been driven away from their homes every, 17 million of them being girls and young women.