Ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the political satire collective Aisi Taisi Democracy is busy touring the country with what it calls The Azadi Tour 2019. The “part stand-up comedy, part-musical and part-biting diatribe on socio-political issues” group has released a clip of a song from its tour that focusses on many aspects of the coming polls.

The song, performed by Indian Ocean’s Rahul Ram, who is a member of the collective, is titled Chunaav ka Mahina (election month). It touches upon how low the political discourse in the country has stooped before the polls, how some regional leaders are aiming to be the next prime minister, and how some leaders are wishing for their sons to take that office. Veteran Bharatiya Janata Party leader Lal Krishna Advani being left alone by his party leaders also finds a clever mention in the song.

Apart from Rahul Ram, the other members of the collective include writer and comedian Varun Grover, best known for his work as the lyricist of Gangs of Wasseypur and Masaan, and stand-up artist and actor Sanjay Rajoura.