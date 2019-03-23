Ostrich on the a12... pic.twitter.com/g01At7Tkrt — Grace Hoffman (@gracehoffman08) March 21, 2019

Commuters on a busy road in England’s Essex county were rushing to get to their destinations, but an ostrich had other plans for them.

The traffic on A12 near Colchester was brought to a standstill when the runaway bird began weaving in through the lanes lined with vehicles. Luke Scofield, who was stuck on road during the incident told Metro, “It was very unexpected. It was only a short delay. It ran across the road, stopped a few cars. Then ran off to cause some more problems. Was able to get away quite quickly fortunately!”

It is not known how the ostrich got onto the road, but according to Essex Police it was returned to its rightful home, Daily Mail reported.