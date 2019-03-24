Play

Elections campaigning is in full swing across the country, and the voters at the neighbourhood gym cannot be ignored. In the case of the president of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen, Asaduddin Owaisi, this even involved getting in a few push-ups.

The MP from Hyderabad, who filed his nomination seeking a fourth consecutive term in the Lok Sabha, was campaigning in Moinbagh of the Chandrayangutta Assembly segment when he spotted the gym. He went in for a quick interaction with the patrons and, at their insistence, worked out a bit.

According to the Deccan Chronicle, he asked the members to concentrate on building their bodies and remain fit to “build a new Hyderabad”.

“Your bodies are bony, spend more time on workouts,” he advised.