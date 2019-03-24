We all have a little bit of gully in us 🤙 pic.twitter.com/8wATT7YF4l — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) March 23, 2019

Cricketer Rohit Sharma on Saturday posted a lovable video on twitter where he can be seen rapping the Gully Boy song Asli Hip Hop.

Sharma’s three-month-old daughter Samaira seems to be enjoying her father’s performance. The video was originally posted by Rohit Sharma’s wife Ritika Sajdeh on Instagram.

Gully Boy producer Farhan Akhtar also applauded Rohit Sharma’s contribution to the growing list of covers for the songs from the film.