A video of crowd behaviour emerging from Kerala’s Palakkad district has earned nothing but praise – for good reason. In the video, a huge crowd, dancing on the streets to celebrate “Mannarkkad Pooram”, can be seen swiftly making way for an ambulance to pass.

“Mannarkkad Pooram” is one of the oldest temple festivals of Kerala and is celebrated in the Malayalam calendar month of “Kumbham”, usually some time in March. It is dedicated to the Palakkad deity Sree Arakurissi Udayarkunnu Bhagavathy.

In the video that has been shared on social media multiple times, people can be seen making way for the ambulance without the slightest resistance.

