Nowruz, the Persian new year, is primarily a festival of Zoroastrian origin but is celebrated across the world by diverse communities. On March 20, Kurds in Iraq celebrated Nowruz, or Newroz as its locally called, by carrying torches to the Akre mountain in Kurdistan.

Dressed in traditional Kurdish clothes, Iraqi Kurds celebrated the festival that symbolises the “passing of the dark season and the arrival of the season of light”. Fire has a special significance during the festival as it symbolises the end of winter, the dark season. According to The Kurdish Project, Newroz is the most important festival in Kurdish culture. Festive traditions also include smashing pottery for good luck.

In the video, people can be seen celebrating by shooting fireworks, with a long flag of Kurdistan draped across the mountain.