When a dog from Perth, Australia was thrust into the spotlight during a television interview, he did what any canine would.

Stanley the Border Collie was asked by reporter Beau Pearson of Network 10 how he was handling its 15 minutes of fame after a video of him catching tennis balls went viral. In response, Stanley decided to show exactly how, by grabbing the foam cover off the microphone the reporter was holding and making a run for it.

The channel and Stanley’s own Instagram account posted a video of his antics. “Hey @stanleythecollie, don’t eat that mic foam! It’s bad for your tummy!” Network 10 wrote in its caption. “Stick to the tennis balls.”