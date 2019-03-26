Play

At least 19 people were killed and dozen injured when flash floods hit southern Iran during the Persian New Year holiday. Heavy rainfall over a very short period of time caused the flooding of a highway between Shiraz and Esfahan, CNN reported.

Several frightening videos posted online show people holding on to lamp posts in order to avoid being swept away by the deluge. Cars and other vehicles can be seen being dragged away by the gushing water.

A storm system reportedly delivered a month’s worth of rainfall in a few hours, causing the flash flooding. The funneling effect, a phenomenon where “winds tend to increase in speed as they squeeze through narrow valleys”, may have intensified the devastating effect of the deluge.

Flood warnings have been issued in almost all provinces of Iran, including the capital Tehran, BBC reported. “Flooding is under control and rescue teams have been deployed to the worst-hit areas,” Fars province Governor Enayatollah Rahimi said.

Another video of Shiraz at a major tourist attraction where many Iranians are currently spending their new year’s vacation. 17 people are reported dead in Shiraz, including 3 children and 68 were injured.pic.twitter.com/YFapBPyYvB — Negar Mortazavi (@NegarMortazavi) March 25, 2019