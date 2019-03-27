Play

In a bizarre incident in Russia, a naked man tried to board a plane from Moscow’s Domodedovo Airport, claiming there was a scientific explanation for not being clothed.

The man was passing through registration for an Ural Airlines flight when he suddenly stripped off his garments and ran stark naked onto the jet bridge, Moscow Times reported. “He shouted that he was naked because clothing impairs the aerodynamics of the body. He flies with more agility when undressed,” a passenger was quoted as saying.

Footage shared by Russia’s RT network appears to show the nude man waiting in line to board the plane.

He was stopped by security personnel before he made it into the plane to Crimea and was detained by police officers.