Gitana Singh, the daughter of the middle-aged couple already famous for their dancing skills, has posted another video of her parents swaying to a recent Punjabi song. The video has already garnered close to one lakh views on Instagram in just a day.

Dressed in matching shades of pink at a daytime celebration, the couple can be seen dancing to the Punjabi song Lamberghini, visibly oblivious to the people around. The couple clearly seems to be the centre of attraction.

The couple first gained popularity in November 2018 when a 30-second video clip of their dance went viral. Interestingly, the latest videos sees them dance to the same song as in November.

Gitana Singh has shared multiple videos of her parents dancing, almost all of them gaining appreciation on the internet.