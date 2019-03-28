A journalist who met with an accident on Humayun Road in New Delhi area got help to get to the hospital from Congress President Rahul Gandhi.

Rajendra Vyas, who owns a local newspaper in Rajasthan, was hit by a vehicle on Wednesday afternoon. Gandhi, who was passing through the area, stopped his car and, with the help of his security personnel, took him to AIIMS for treatment.

A video posted on Twitter showed both Vyas and Gandhi en route to the hospital, with the latter pressing a handkerchief to Vyas’s forehead.

The Hindu reported that Gandhi arrived at the casualty ward of AIIMS with a person who had minor bruises. Gandhi was reported to have waited till he was discharged after being given first aid.