Remixes and mash-ups of popular songs are all the rage right now and thanks to YouTuber Lilly Singh, we can add another mash-up to this list that combines Bollywood songs and rap music – with an added twist.

The Indian-Canadian YouTube star, who goes by the name ||Superwoman||, chose hit tunes like Choli ke Peeche and Aandkh Maare and turned them into rap songs with lyrics that touch on topics like sexuality and feminism.

The video loosely recreates some of the visuals from the original songs, while the lyrics riff on the originals to make an entirely different set of statements.