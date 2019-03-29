A man who fell down while getting off a local train in Mumbai was saved in the nick of time from slipping under the wheels. Fortunately for him, the security officials who rescued him happened to be present as part of a mock drill.

The incident took place at the Kurla railway station in Mumbai. The security officials belong to the Mumbai Railway Police and the Railway Protection Force, Kurla.

As the footage captured on CCTV cameras shows, the man fell when trying to get out of the train when it was moving.