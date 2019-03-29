Play Zeher, Kaam Bhaari.

Following the success of Gully Boy, Ranveer Singh is walking the talk with his newly launched record label, IncInk, which has released its first single, Kaam Bhaari’s Zeher. The Mumbai rapper, along with fellow rappers SlowCheeta and Spitfire, are the first three talents who will release music through IncInk.

Zeher has been written and performed by Kaam Bhaari. Shikhar Yuvraj Manchanda aka RAKHIS is the music producer, while Navzar Eranee has directed the music video, which features Kaam Bhaari revolting against a fictional group of music industry moguls-cum-gangsters who are trying to exploit his talent using a devious record contract.

Ranveer Singh has a cameo in the video, playing a big-time music star who eggs on Kaam Bhaari to intimidate the crafty music company elite preying on independent artists.

“Rap and hip-hop are the biggest thing happening in Indian music today,” Singh told DNA. “Hindustani rap/hip-hop is telling our nation’s story and reality and we, at IncInk, want to bring out the real poets of our generation.”

Singh starred as a rapper in Zoya Akhtar’s rags-to-riches tale, Gully Boy, which explored the Mumbai hip-hop scene and earned over Rs 130 crore at the box office, according to trade reports. A host of Indian rappers performed for the film’s soundtrack, including Kaam Bhaari, who even got to rap a solo track named after him for the film.