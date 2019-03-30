Play

Anyone with a child or a pet dog can vouch for how impatient both can be when it comes to grabbing food. But how do they fare in the patience test when they face off against each other? This is exactly what the YouTube channel Haru the Shiba Inu tried to find out in a hilarious video.

Haru the dog and Abram, all of one, competed in the “rigorous” patience test in which various items of food were placed in front of them to see who caved in first and tried to eat them. Interestingly, the result turned out to be almost identical each time, until one of them got their favourite snack. Watch to find out who the winner was.