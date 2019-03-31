The joy of festivals transcends borders. A group of students in Quaid-i-Azam University in Islamabad, Pakistan proved this once again when they celebrated Holi on a grand scale in the campus.

The Indian Express reported that the event was organised a few days later than the actual day of the festival. But that did not stop the university’s Mehran Students’ Council from making sure that the students enjoyed the festival of colours.

A video posted by the university’s admission cell’s Facebook page showed them dancing and singing along.