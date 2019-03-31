Play

Tamil comedian Wilbur Sargunaraj has released a new video titled How to Live with Snakes, in which he outlines what to do (and not to do) in case there are snakes in and around the house, and how to deal with snake bites. The video was launched in collaboration with the Madras Crocodile Bank Trust and Centre for Herpetology.

According to statistics provided in the video, almost 50,000 people in India die of snake bites every year. It identifies saw-scaled vipers, Russell’s vipers, cobras, and kraits as the most deadly snakes found in India, but adds a message that it is possible to coexist with them if certain guidelines are followed.

In Sargunaraj’s latest video, herpetologist Romulus Whitaker, founder of the Madras Crocodile Bank Trust, joins him for a conversation on how to coexist with snakes. This includes dealing with snake bites. “When a snake bites you, there are ten thousand ideas and remedies which people will try to make you do, don’t do any of them,” Whitaker says. “Get to the hospital straight away, don’t waste time. Don’t call your mother, just go to the hospital.” That’s because the only treatment for a venomous snake bite is the anti-venom that is available nowhere except primary health centres, clinics, and hospitals.

The video is interspersed with “simple superstar” Sargunaraj’s songs and performances. Signing off, Whitaker has a simple message for viewers: “Don’t get bit y’all!”