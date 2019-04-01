I thought Amit Shah's comment about Robert Vadra was a misquote. Guess it wasn't... pic.twitter.com/WzwztHdqci — St_Hill (@St_Hill) April 1, 2019

“We never said we would put Robert Vadra in jail. We said we would put corrupt people in jail. We also said Robert Vadra has indulged in rampant corruption. But the two statements should not be taken together.”

With these words, BJP President Amit Shah explained during a TV programme why his government has not put Vadra, husband of Congress Party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, in jail despite accusing him of corruption.

Shah’s answer left listeners baffled, especially his insistence that while his party considers Vadra corrupt, and has also promised to jail corrupt people, this does not necessarily apply to Vadra (who is currently under investigation for his business deals).