ثلوج اللوز اليوم الثلاثاء ١٤٤٠/٦/٢٨

تصويري، pic.twitter.com/oXI0ZgHBXF — Turki (@Turki__2020) March 5, 2019

Residents of Saudi Arabia were in for a spring surprise when snowfall swept the mountains of Jabal Al-Lawz in Tabuk province. Photos and videos of the rare phenomenon were promptly posted on social media.

According to a report in Khaleej Times, the snowfall started in the evening of March 31 and continued till late into the night, painting the area in a picturesque white.

أجمل صباح والثلج يكسو الأرض pic.twitter.com/YnQJRldCw2 — Turki (@Turki__2020) April 1, 2019

According to news reports, security forces, traffic patrols, civil defence and Red Crescent workers were present in the area to ensure the safety of visitors. As someone posted on twitter, “I am neither in Moscow, nor am I in Alaska. I am in Saudi Arabia.”