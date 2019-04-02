Play

It might not be an exaggeration to say that Gmail has become an essential part of many people’s lives. And so, when Google’s email service celebrated its 15th anniversary on April 1, it was fitting that it went back in time to provide a glimpse of all the features that have been added since its launch in 2004.

A short animated video posted on the G-Suite YouTube page covered several milestones in the development of Gmail, including its global availability – not till 2007! – and the introduction of new tabs to the inbox – not till 2013!

Don’t expect anything technology-heavy, though. It’s just a celebratory video.