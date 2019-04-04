Play

As though the ongoing impasse over Brexit in the British Parliament wasn’t enough, there was also an invasion by semi-naked people in the public gallery of the House of Commons on April 1.

According to a report in The Guardian, the protestors stood in the public gallery with their bottoms facing the chamber through the glass wall.

The protestors were identified as members of Extinction Rebellion, a socio-political movement fighting climate change and loss of biodiversity. They had slogans like “for all life” and “SOS” smeared on their bodies.

Member of Parliament Nick Boles had a witty response to the incident. “Mr Speaker, I find myself wondering whether it’s a coincidence entirely that the people who normally sit around me on these benches are not here,” Boles said.