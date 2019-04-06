Play

When it comes to conversations about the girl child’s future and adulthood, some of the most-used words in India are marriage and reproduction.

The girls in question usually do not have a say in deciding their future. In an effort to provide a platform where they can freely imagine the adulthood they want for themselves, Agents of Ishq has come up with #GrownUp Girls, a series of videos in which seven girls talk about their aspirations and the kind of adults they want to be.

Play

Play

The multimedia project focusses on creating positive conversations around love, sex and desire in India, and these videos are a part of its series on child marriage and the right age for consent.

From Parvati, who dreams of being a police officer all women can trust and approach, to Sushma, who wants to be a “feminist krantikari,” their dreams are diverse and inspirational.

Play

Play

Play