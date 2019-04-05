Play Presenters: Smitha Nair, Rohan Venkataramakrishnan | Reporter: Sruthisagar Yamunan | Video Editor and Animator: Anmol Kanojia | Executive Producer: Sannuta Raghu

Who will take home the big prize in Andhra Pradesh? Today we speak to Sruthisagar Yamunan, who reported from the state, where Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is facing a tough fight with YSR Congress chief Jaganmohan Reddy, while film star-politician Pawan Kalyan hopes to play kingmaker.

Send us questions, suggestions and ideas for what to tackle next on The Election Fix by writing to rohan@scroll.in.

Read Sruthisagar's reports from the state here:



