In the aftermath of the recent escalation in tensions between India and Pakistan recently, renowned actresses from Pakistan are calling for cross-border peace using the music of protest – rap.

Veteran television actor Bushra Ansari teamed up with her sisters, actor Asma Abbas and Neelum Ahmed Basheer, for the song Humsaye Maa Jaye, which riffs on the tune of the evergreen Bollywood hit Kajra Mohabbat Wala from Kismat.

In the video released on Ansari’s YouTube channel, she and Abbas play neighbours who are from India and Pakistan, respectively and are separated by a wall, both literally and metaphorically.

“I have heard about some trouble between our two countries,” Ansari raps, to which Abbas replies, “Nothing, it’s just politics playing games.” The lyrics were written by Basheer. The description of the video called it “a music video that goes beyond war and borders to the hearts of people living so close, and yet so far away.” You can listen to Basheer recite her creation here: